Arrest Warrant Issued For White Man Who Pulled A Gun On FAMU Students
- By Bossip Staff
Arrest Warrant Issued For Don Crandall
The man who was seen on video pulling a gun on Florida A&M students trying to get on an elevator will be arrested. As previously reported Don Crandall was seen in a viral video brandishing a weapon at four students trying to get onto an elevator at a student housing condo.
Now Tallahassee.com reports that he’s wanted for improper exhibition of a firearm. The warrant was issued by Tallahassee police Friday.
Crandall was fired from his job as a hotel manager after the video went viral.