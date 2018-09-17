Arrest Warrant Issued For White Man Who Pulled A Gun On FAMU Students

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Arrest Warrant Issued For Don Crandall

The man who was seen on video pulling a gun on Florida A&M students trying to get on an elevator will be arrested. As previously reported Don Crandall was seen in a viral video brandishing a weapon at four students trying to get onto an elevator at a student housing condo.

Now Tallahassee.com reports that he’s wanted for improper exhibition of a firearm. The warrant was issued by Tallahassee police Friday.

Crandall was fired from his job as a hotel manager after the video went viral.

Categories: Arrests, News, Race Matters

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus