NBKOTB: Coline Creuzot Wants All The Bad Bishes To “Link Up” Featuring Paul Wall [Audio]

Coline Creuzot New Single “Link Up”

Coline Creuzot is Houston royalty. She is the heiress to the city’s legendary restaurant chain “Frenchy’s” and she’s also a beautiful young up-and-coming artist and her newest single “Link Up” features another area legend, Paul Wall.

Creuzot is preparing to release her untitlted debut EP in winter of 2018 and has already released two other singles in “High Life” and “Truth Is”.

Peep “Link Up” below.

Coline has sung back up for both Kelly Rowland and Solange is looking to be the next thing to shine from the Lone Star state.

You feelin’ her?