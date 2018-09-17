Some Birthday Swirl: Playboi Carti Celebrates His Born Day With Boo Thang Iggy Azalea, T.I., Moneybagg Yo And More!

Iggy Azalea Parties It Up With Boyfriend Playboi Carti For His Birthday

Not sure how we missed this, but apparently Playboi Carti was getting all the birthday love from Iggy Azalea for his birthday.

Iggy was definitely in the building for Playboi Carti’s birthday celebration at sbe hotspot HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday September 13th.

The rapper arrived with girlfriend Iggy Azalea. The pair were also spotted holding hands at the Bay Area edition of Rolling Loud this weekend, where Carti performed. That’s pretty big. Definitely seems like things heated up quickly for this pair. Guess it’s safe to assume Carti likes big butts and he cannot lie?

What do you think of these two as a couple? She’s had a few high profile relationships thanks to ASAP Rocky, Nick Young and French Montana, while he’s been linked to Blac Chyna in the past. Do you think this is a good love match or nah?

Other guests in attendance included TI, Tory Lanez, Shy Glizzy, Trey Songz , OT Genasis, Moneybagg Yo, Buddy, Justin Combs, Trippie Red, Reese Laflare, K Camp, and Terrence J.

Hit the flip for more pics.