So Sad: Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages In Last 2 Years

Carrie Underwood Reveals Several Miscarriages

Carrie Underwood is revealing some sad news about her personal life. The country music songstress who’s expecting her second child recently told CBS Sunday Morning that she’s sadly suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” said Carrie. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Carrie also added that she got angry when she thought she was undergoing her fourth miscarriage

This comes after Gabrielle Union revealed that she’s suffered 8 or 9 miscarriages.