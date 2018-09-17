Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Talk The Bronx’s Favorite Shoes On ‘Sneaker Shopping’ with Complex [Video]

Desus & Mero Go Sneaker Shopping with Complex

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are some of the biggest sneaker heads in the game, so it’s only right that they were finally guests on Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping.

On their episode, the comedy duo talks about never repeating a pair of shoes on throughout more than 200 episodes of their Viceland show, the Bronx’s favorite sneakers, and what they think about Kanye and his evolution of Yeezys.