Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Sneak Peek | Moniece Throws Shade At La’Britney [VIDEO]

Moniece Gets Messy, Spreads Rumors About La’Britney With Salty Jay Will

Aw poor thang! If you saw the last episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” you already know Jay Will’s Pride audition didn’t go as well as he’d hoped. But La’Britney’s performance was definitely poppington. Watch Jay Will share the bad news with Moniece and see how the shade is unleashed!!!

During Bridget’s party, Moniece consoles JayWill about his failed audition by spilling some tea about La’Britney, then she pitches RoccStar on a collaboration.

Have you been keeping up with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood this season? What did you think about the Pride auditions?