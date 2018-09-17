Kanye West Will Be The Musical Guest For Season 44 Premiere Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kanye To Perform On Season Premiere Of SNL

In preparation for Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards being hosted by Weekend Update’s Michael Che and Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live has revealed its first host and musical guest of the season.

Adam Driver has been tapped to host SNL‘s Season 44 premiere, which will air Saturday, September 29, at 11:30 on NBC. Driver will be joined by six-time musical guest Kanye West, which will mark the rapper’s first time performing on the show since his latest album, Ye.

It’s not yet known which songs Kanye will perform on the program, but it’s not hard to believe he might take a stab at his latest single with Lil Pump, “I Love It,” which just premiered at number 6 on the billboard charts.

Saturday Night Live has 15 nominations this year heading into the Emmys, including five for supporting actors Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Alec Baldwin. The legendary, long-running program has already claimed seven of those potential 15 trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Kenan Thompson winning his first after so many years contributing laughs for the show. Among them was also a win in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for host Tiffany Haddish, who visited Studio 8H last November.