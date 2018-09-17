WTF? Kids Panic At Chuck E. Cheese After Dummy With A Gun Shoots Himself

Chuck E. Cheese Patron Accidentally Shoots Himself

We’re used to hearing about fist fights at Chuck E. Cheese, but the supposedly family friendly franchise—”where a kid can be a kid,” eat pizza, and play games—took child endangerment to new levels over the weekend. If the occasional beat down wasn’t enough to make you think twice about taking your chil’ren to the establishment, this latest story will definitely do it.

A 22-year-old Tacoma, Washington patron needed to be hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while inside the restaurant, causing both children and adults to panic, NY Post reports. Why he had a gun at Chuck E. Cheese of all places? No one knows.

One father who was at the restaurant for a birthday party when the shot rang off said, “A bunch of people started running down towards the end and then they said somebody has a gun, so everybody starts running.” The restaurant was evacuated after the shot was fired and no other patrons suffered injuries, according to the site. As for the the young man who hurt himself, NY Post states:

“The 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following the incident. He is expected to make a full recovery. Police added that the man brought his concealed-carry firearm into the restaurant legally, KOMO reported, but parents expressed outrage he took his gun inside the establishment in the first place, as it caters largely to children. A representative for Chuck E. Cheese was not immediately available for comment.”

Hopefully, Chuck E. Cheese has a plan to increase security and ensure weapons are never brought onto the premises. It’s great that no one’s child was hurt, but the kids shouldn’t have been exposed to the firearm in the first place. Click here for more first-hand accounts of what happened and chime in with your thoughts.