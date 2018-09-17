No Pearl-Clutching? Zero Outrage As White Guys Tom Arnold And Producer Mark Burnett Fight At “Prestigious” Emmy Party

Tom Arnold And Mark Burnett Fight At Emmy Party

Last weekend the internet was in a respectability uproar as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s beef came to a head at New York Fashion Week during Haprer’s Bazaar Icon Ball.

While some felt that the Onika earned the on-sight a$$-whoopin’ that Belcalis attempted to administer, others (including Onika) were aghast that such a fracas took place under the judge-y gaze of powerful caucasians. As if people always adhere to the highest decorum at these “prestigious” events.

Well, one week later we have another incident of violence at a high-falutin’ Hollyweird shindig and we’ve seen not hide, nor hair of that criticism volleyed at the participants.

According to TMZ, Tom Arnold and mega producer Mark Burnett got into a fight at a pre-Emmy party in which Arnold was allegedly choked by Burnett.

There is still some discrepancy about who actually attacked who first, with Burnett’s wife claiming they were “ambushed” and Arnold claiming he was defending himself.

For those who are wondering who the hell Mark Burnett is, he is the man who created The Apprentice and Donald Trump, like most of his “businesses” just put his name on it. Tom Arnold believes that Burnett is protecting Trump by hiding the alleged on-set recordings where Donnie uses the n-word and many other epithets.

After their fight, the dust settled and those in attendance didn’t seem half as rattled at some of the folks screaming bloody murder that Cardi had become violent in the presence of those who are supposed to lead us…TO FREEDOM!

Here I am with @TomArnold right after the fight with Mark Burnett tonight. Everyone in LA is shaken. Pre-Emmys Madness. Hold your loved ones tight. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/lTIuv9DBRc — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 17, 2018

Funny how that works. The world didn’t stop spinning because celebs had a tiff.