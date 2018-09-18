Ain’t Over: Teyana Taylor Further Explains Why She Booted Jeremih From Her Tour

Teyana Taylor Explains Kicking Jeremih Off Her Tour

Teyana Taylor still isn’t done calling out “lazy, sneaky, conniving” Jeremih. As previously reported Teyana went toe to toe with Jeremih after they butted heads on the “Later That Night” tour before Teyana unceremoniously booted him off it.

Now Teyana’s speaking out on “The Real” and telling the hosts that she has no regrets about what she did, considering that Jeremih “tried to play her.”

“We were both on tour together and I was doing everything, the promotion,” said Taylor. “And he did little to none like any promo, so it was just like, when we got there and the concerts were sold out and different things like that. It was like when we got there, everything was Jeremih. His name was on everything, like, my name wasn’t even on the ticket.”

Not only that Jeremih refereed to her as his “opener” on the tour, even though it was a co-headlining effort.

“I’m working my behind off and you call me your opener during one of the shows but then go on radio and say, ‘But I got love for her, you know, it’s all love,’ and try to make it seem like you’re taking the high road,” she explained. “It’s like no because if you had love for me, you would have never tried to play me live.”

Bye Jeremih!

Teyana’s continuing to tour solo on her “Keep That Same Energy” tour.