Big Boi Talks Wearing Tank Tops To Show Off His Tattoos With GQ [Video]

Big Boi Takes Us On A Tattoo Tour With GQ

Big Boi is a legend not only in Atlanta or in hip hop, but in the world of music as a whole. He’s had his share of classics both with Andre 3000 and their collective Outkast, and throughout his own successful career thereafter. It’s impossible to deny the rapper’s impression on our world of music, but he’s got more than just beats going on–the ATLien also has a dope collection of tattoos ready to show off.

Sir Lucious L. Leftfoot sat down with the good people over at GQ to take us all on a tour of his most impressive, most important tattoos.

The legendary rapper, actor, and producer starts off by talking about the two places he never wants tattoos: his back and his “Johnson,” the first because you would never be able to see it, the latter because it would hurt like hell.

The first tat he talks about is his name “Twan” with a heart around it, because it’s the “name [his] mama gave him. The second tattoo he got was a lion on his forearm, saying that when he started rapping everything was always about “king s**t.”

Big Boi then talks about some of his lines on Goodie Mob’s “Git Up, Git Out,” because it’s pretty perfect for this exact occasion. He raps, “I wore with tank tops to show off my tattoo, thought I was cool” which channels the affinity he had for his tattoos when he first got them, thinking they were the most cool accessories in the world. He also says that’s why he got the lion tattoo lower on his arm, so everybody could see it.

The next tattoo he mentions is important to him and his Southern heritage, which drove him to get “DIRTY SOUTH” embossed across both of his arms. It’s clear that Big gets the most important things tattooed on his body, and this is most definitely one of them.

Check out the entire episode below: