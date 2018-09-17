Toke-A-Cola? Coke Is In “Serious Talks” To Produce Cannabis-Infused Drinks

Coca-Cola In Talks To Potentially Create CBD-Infused Drinks

Having a Coke and a smile might just get a little bit easier.

According to an article in the BNN Bloomberg, the brass at Coca-Cola is looking to jump into the marijuana business. Word is that the beverage conglomerate is in talks with Canada’s Aurora Cannabis Inc. to help diversify their product line as demand for sugary sodas is way down as people look for healthier options.

These drinks would be infused with cannabidiol, CBD, and would not be psychoactive. Sorry, you won’t get Wiz Khalifa high, but the drinks could help with anxiety or sleeplessness or pain.

“They’re pretty advanced down the path” of doing a deal, according to one source who has direct knowledge of the talks between the two companies. “It’s going to be more of the ‘recovery drink’ category,” the source added.

There will likely be LOTS of drink companies to enter this space as the CBD market is set to grow to $2.1 billion up from the $202 million back in 2015. Money makin’ Mary Jane is about to be all the rage in America. Legalization is right around the corner.

Kent Landers, a spokesman from Coca-Cola, declined to comment about Aurora. However, he added in an emailed statement to BNN Bloomberg that “along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.”

These two are keeping their talks very close to the vest, but that almost makes it more obvious that big business is afoot.

“As a rule, we do not discuss business development initiatives until they are finalized, however we have a responsibility to our shareholders to give proper consideration to all relevant opportunities that are presented,” MacGregor said.

Would you be interesting in CBD Coca-Cola?