Life Comes At You Fast: How Evelyn Lozada Went From Sympathetic Figure To Dragged Villain In One Season

Evelyn Is Getting Dragged Now

This has been quite the eventful season of Basketball Wives as characters have changed dramatically from the beginning of the season to now. At first Tami was the horrible bully and Evelyn was the person getting all the sympathy. Then Jennifer was hated as Evelyn continued to get sympathy.

Then things fell apart very quickly. Evelyn’s nasty side started to show as she started to make fun of Tami’s diabetes and medical conditions. As Evelyn got meaner, fans started turning more and more against her, all culminating in a reunion show where Evelyn got dragged every which a way.

How did we get here?

#BBWLA Evelyn being mad at Tammy at the reunion after it was found that Jen was the fraud, proves she is a hater. She wants any reason to paint Tammy as the villain and Im not here for it. I know that's Shaunie's friend but she can go to Jen's island, as far as Im concerned — Indigo Glo (@WeededInTheCity) September 10, 2018

Take a look at the roller coaster that was our feelings towards Evelyn Lozada.