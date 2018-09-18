LHHH: Teairra Mari’s Shady “Friend” Nikki Baby Got Caught In A Whole A$$ Lie And Twitter Had All The Receipts

1 of 18 ❯ ❮

of 18

Teairra Vs. Nikki Baby Teairra Mari needs better friends. On Monday, the singer slash reality star was looking for someone to have her back in her situation with Akbar, namely the sex tape footage that leaked online. Teairra had a whole press conference and everything and just wanted a friend to be there. That friend was supposed to be Nikki, but she couldn’t attend because her *checks notes* father was in the hospital. Ummm I thought I saw Nikki and Paris eating popcorn during Teairra’s press conference but ok Nikki you were at the “hospital with your dad.” #LHHH — positive poly🧘🏾‍♀️ (@beingAhellion) September 18, 2018 However, it turns out that Nikki was lying the whole time. She was watching the press conference and eating popcorn. Twitter knew and was ready to pound. Who’s ready for some good old-fashioned Nikki Baby slander?

Teairra: where were you the other day honey?

Nikki: with my dad in the hospital Teairra

Also Nikki:#LHHH pic.twitter.com/lhO4goSdE0 — It’s Pinky… Ms Pinky if you’re nasty😉 (@Jpinky39092) September 18, 2018

Teirra Mari does have a point. Nikki be ghost when shit gets real.#LHHH pic.twitter.com/V6ZihKoaJU — Tsalagi Ayastigi (@pimponwordz) September 11, 2018

I don't care what nobody say I think Akbar has something on Nikki Baby and she is scared as hell right now!!#LHHH pic.twitter.com/2mWCybhQUQ — 💖💖Harlow_Chanel💖💖 (@QueenMzMona33) September 18, 2018

“I don’t care what nobody say I think Akbar has something on Nikki Baby and she is scared as hell right now!!

#LHHH “

I find it funny that Nikki was rolling along with Paris to get the dirt on Akbar but then when it’s time to be by her side she say she got her own problems going on seems kinda Shady to me 😒🤔🤔🤔#LHHH — Bella Michelle (@Mariya618) September 18, 2018 “I find it funny that Nikki was rolling along with Paris to get the dirt on Akbar but then when it’s time to be by her side she say she got her own problems going on seems kinda Shady to me 😒🤔🤔🤔#LHHH”

But wasn't Nikki sitting on the couch watching the press conference 🤔🤔🤔 and not at the hospital #LHHH — Tequila Renee ❤ ♎ (@_Simply_TT) September 18, 2018 “But wasn’t Nikki sitting on the couch watching the press conference 🤔🤔🤔 and not at the hospital #LHHH”

Continue Slideshow

I’m confused so the press conference was taped ? Kuz Nikki and Paris watched it together . When was Nikki with her dad at the hospital? #LHHH — Mizzlu_lu (@LuMizzlu) September 18, 2018 “I’m confused so the press conference was taped ? Kuz Nikki and Paris watched it together . When was Nikki with her dad at the hospital? #LHHH”

Nikki was in the hospital????…..wasn’t she at Paris house watching the press conference on demand eating popcorn and drinking mimosas 😂😂😂😂 #LHHH — Choc (@Neeshuuh) September 18, 2018 “Nikki was in the hospital????…..wasn’t she at Paris house watching the press conference on demand eating popcorn and drinking mimosas 😂😂😂😂 #LHHH”

#LHHH Now Paris and Nikki went full force to find the dirt tho. But when it hit the fan folded. What friends!! Forget those excuses… Your daddy didn't seem sick you were partying. Nikki Nikki I liked you but dam. Paris just mess that's it from episode 1 on — Chas Castle (@ChassiUnique) September 18, 2018 “#LHHH Now Paris and Nikki went full force to find the dirt tho. But when it hit the fan folded. What friends!! Forget those excuses… Your daddy didn’t seem sick you were partying. Nikki Nikki I liked you but dam. Paris just mess that’s it from episode 1 on”

#LHHH Nah… How hard is it to pick up the phone & say "I can't come, my dad's in the hospital. Thinking of you"? It wasn't that Nikki COULDN'T come, she CHOSE not to come & she CHOSE to ignore Teairra. Mmkay… 😒 — The Real Lainey 😂 (@LaineyisQueen) September 18, 2018 “#LHHH Nah… How hard is it to pick up the phone & say “I can’t come, my dad’s in the hospital. Thinking of you”? It wasn’t that Nikki COULDN’T come, she CHOSE not to come & she CHOSE to ignore Teairra. Mmkay… 😒”

#lhhh I don’t think Akbar has anything on Nikki. I think Nikki isn’t about that life. She didn’t grow up like T and she isn’t about to truly “ride or die” bc she’s ultimately a good girl. She just thinks she’s “bad” — Amanda Johnson (@ILoveMeAmanda) September 18, 2018 “#lhhh I don’t think Akbar has anything on Nikki. I think Nikki isn’t about that life. She didn’t grow up like T and she isn’t about to truly “ride or die” bc she’s ultimately a good girl. She just thinks she’s “bad”

It sounds like Akbar has something on Nikki, something don’t sound right. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/ljWA0dGC0l — PrimRose (@EmpressChocFox) September 18, 2018

@#lhhh I do understand where Nikki is coming from but at the same time you can't be coming at her like that that's your friend ride or die till the wheels fall off I love you Nikki but it's ride or die till the wheels fall off you can't turn your back on her even she wrong — Michelle (@ThickHoneyBee83) September 18, 2018 “@#lhhh I do understand where Nikki is coming from but at the same time you can’t be coming at her like that that’s your friend ride or die till the wheels fall off I love you Nikki but it’s ride or die till the wheels fall off you can’t turn your back on her even she wrong”

#lhhh so we didn’t all see Nikki and Paris on a couch watching the press release? And she said she wasn’t going from the beginning. Lastly, now I change my stance… maybe Akbar DOES have something against for Nikki — Amanda Johnson (@ILoveMeAmanda) September 18, 2018