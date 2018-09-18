Who Looked More Bangin’ On The Emmys Red Carpet???
The 70th Annual Emmys ceremony aired this evening, with more diversity represented in the room than ever before.
So, with all that rich melaninny excellence on site, we had to get into these looks and see how the stars stunned on the Emmy’s red carpet. Let’s kick things off with the Queen of Wakanda herself…
Angela Bassett shut it ALL THE WAY DOWN in an all-white, high-slit, asymmetrical dress and platform pumps.
While Tracee Ellis Ross was pretty in pink.
Hit the flip for more looks, and let us know in the comment section who YOU thought looked the most bangin’…
Issa Rae went with a pretty pant option…
Taraji P. Henson wore a floral high-low number and was clearly feeling it…
Emmy WINNER Regina King stunned in hi-lighter yellow…
Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe looked like royalty entering the venue…
Jennifer Lewis came Nike’d down for the event…
Samira Wiley shined in silver…
Tiffany Haddish rocked a multicolor dream dress…
Yara Shahidi kept it cute in pretty pastels…
Chrissy Teigen (pronounced TIE-gen, apparently) and her EGOT hubby John Legend turned heads on the carpet…
Another winner, Thandie Newton, showed out in pink as well…
LaKeith Stanfield was dapper in black and white…
Yvonne Orji kept it simple in all black and a gorgeously kinky updo…
Letitia Wright looked like the princess of Wakanda that she is…
Bryan Tyree Henry kept it too cool, rocking an unconventional tux for the event…
Black-ish beauty Marsai Martin looked glam in her layered dress…
American Horror Story‘s Adina Porter dazzled in yellow.