Who Looked More Bangin’ On The Emmys Red Carpet???

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 70th Annual Emmy Awards?

The 70th Annual Emmys ceremony aired this evening, with more diversity represented in the room than ever before.

So, with all that rich melaninny excellence on site, we had to get into these looks and see how the stars stunned on the Emmy’s red carpet. Let’s kick things off with the Queen of Wakanda herself…

Angela Bassett shut it ALL THE WAY DOWN in an all-white, high-slit, asymmetrical dress and platform pumps.

While Tracee Ellis Ross was pretty in pink.

Hit the flip for more looks

