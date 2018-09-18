Bye Calabasas! Kanye West Says He’s Moving Back To Chicago Full Time

Kanye West Says He’s Moving Back To Chicago

It seems that Mr. West has heard the internet rumblings that he needs to get out of Hollyweird and go back to his roots…and he just might agree.

The MAGA-enthusiast rapper has ruffled more than a few feathers with his plain ignorant statements and releasing his wife to go full-throttle Twitter attack on his friends and collaborators…but it looks like he’s been taking his medication for a change and is looking to get back on track — or at least appear as such.

While making an appearance at a Chicago high schoool alongside Chance the Rapper, ‘Ye announced a joint album with Chance entitled “Good Ass Job,” and told the crowd he’d be moving back home again FULL TIME.

@chancetherapper just brought out @kanyewest at @OpenMikeChicago and he announced he’s moving back to Chicago FOR GOOD 😭🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/1H5Rt1ACLH — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) September 18, 2018

“I gotta let you all know I’m moving back to Chicago, and I’m never leaving again.”

Granted, Kanye has been Instagramming sketches from his meetings with his local friends (including Rhymefest) while in the city, showing an old property in the city, and even previewing new music while riding around town:

BUT Kanye has become quite a different guy than the Louis-backpack rocking Chicagoan we all knew 15 years ago…so it will be interesting to see how the new Kanye readjusts to his hometown — provided he was even serious about the relocation.

No word yet on if he plans to bring Kimmy and the kiddies with him, but seeing as they’re a whole family, we’re guessing that’s the plan.

How do you think Mrs. Kardashian-West will fare on the streets of the Chi? Do you think this relocation will yank ‘Ye out of ‘the sunken place?’

Splash/Twitter