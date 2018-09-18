Sexy Love: Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Baecation In The Bahamas [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
 (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Share Steamy Baecation Photos

Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith have taken their sexy love to the islands! The happily married folks are having some fun in the sun this weekend in the Bahamas. Crystal and Ne-Yo shared photos of their baecation on instagram as they splashed around and shared passionate kisses in the pool. This is lovely break for the momma and father of two, although we’re sure the kiddies are not too far.

It’s also Crystal’s birthday today, according to her recent IG caption.

Happy birthday Crystal!!

See this love right here is REAL🖤 #mine

More of Crystal and Ne-yo’s banging Bahamas baecation after the flip.

Happy 😊

Come here boo and gimme kiss 💋 @neyo

Bahama mama 💛

Love thyself 💜

    A F%€ing butterfly’s birthday is tomorrow 🦋

