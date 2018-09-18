Sexy Love: Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Baecation In The Bahamas [Photos]

Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Share Steamy Baecation Photos

Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith have taken their sexy love to the islands! The happily married folks are having some fun in the sun this weekend in the Bahamas. Crystal and Ne-Yo shared photos of their baecation on instagram as they splashed around and shared passionate kisses in the pool. This is lovely break for the momma and father of two, although we’re sure the kiddies are not too far.

It’s also Crystal’s birthday today, according to her recent IG caption.

Happy birthday Crystal!!

More of Crystal and Ne-yo’s banging Bahamas baecation after the flip.