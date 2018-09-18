Sexy Love: Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Baecation In The Bahamas [Photos]
Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Share Steamy Baecation Photos
Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith have taken their sexy love to the islands! The happily married folks are having some fun in the sun this weekend in the Bahamas. Crystal and Ne-Yo shared photos of their baecation on instagram as they splashed around and shared passionate kisses in the pool. This is lovely break for the momma and father of two, although we’re sure the kiddies are not too far.
It’s also Crystal’s birthday today, according to her recent IG caption.
Happy birthday Crystal!!
More of Crystal and Ne-yo’s banging Bahamas baecation after the flip.
View this post on Instagram
You just shine baby. I smile at the thought of you. And I smile A LOT so let it be a reflection of how often you’re on my mind….😏 Ok now I’m just showing off…doesn’t make it any less true❤️ You make me happy in a way that few could ever truly understand. I don’t fault those that don’t get it. I also don’t concern myself with whether or not they do. All I hear, all I see is you.❤️💍👸🏽🤱🏽 @itscrystalsmith HAPPY BDAY MY QUEEN.