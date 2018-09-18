Interesting: Julie Chen Announces That She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Clear Husband Les Moonves’ “Good Name”

Julie Chen To Leave ‘The Talk’ To Help Les Moonves Clear His Name

Stand by your man is a mantra that Julie Chen clearly lives and dies by.

According to CNN, Chen will announce today that she is leaving The Talk to focus on clearing the “good name” of her husband Les Moonves. The former CBS CEO has been ousted after allegations of sexual misconduct arose from at least 12 different women.

Moonves believes these allegations are part of some elaborate scheme to bring him down as they are “not consistent” with who he is.

It was pretty obvious that Chen could not return to The Talk being that discussions of the #MeToo movement would be regular topics and Julie has been VERY outspoken against men who have been accused of exactly what her husband is accused of.