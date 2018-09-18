Rooting For Everybody Black: Regina King, Thandie Newton And These Outstanding Black Thespians Are 2018 Emmy Winners
These Outstanding Black Actors Won Emmys This Year
Listen Linda, we’re not going to pretend like we don’t watch awards shows hoping that the black nominees win ALL the prizes. This year quite a few of our favorites won Emmy Awards so we wanted to dedicate some space to the winners of this year’s awards.
The first award we’ve got to talk about is for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie which went to Regina King, for “Seven Seconds”.
Let’s start things off with a little video via Jada Pinkett Smith:
Jada’s sentiments echo all of ours! We couldn’t be more excited for Regina King who won yet another Emmy Award this year this time for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.
Watch Regina accept her award below:
Really? Say, word?!
We love it.
Keep flipping for more of our favorite winners from this year’s Emmy’s!
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton, Westworld
She dropped the F-bomb in her acceptance speech, you can watch it below:
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Congratulations to Katt! Michael Jordan of this guest comedy acting ish!
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany is pure comedy. Gotta thank Jesus. LOL @ her thanking God for getting her cycle though! We love the gratitude. Hopefully she gets her wish and is able to host the Emmy’s in the future.
Outstanding Reality Competition
RuPaul’s Drag Race