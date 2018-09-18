Rooting For Everybody Black: Regina King, Thandie Newton And These Outstanding Black Thespians Are 2018 Emmy Winners

These Outstanding Black Actors Won Emmys This Year

Listen Linda, we’re not going to pretend like we don’t watch awards shows hoping that the black nominees win ALL the prizes. This year quite a few of our favorites won Emmy Awards so we wanted to dedicate some space to the winners of this year’s awards.

The first award we’ve got to talk about is for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie which went to Regina King, for “Seven Seconds”.

Let’s start things off with a little video via Jada Pinkett Smith:

Jada’s sentiments echo all of ours! We couldn’t be more excited for Regina King who won yet another Emmy Award this year this time for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Watch Regina accept her award below:

Really? Say, word?!

We love it.

Keep flipping for more of our favorite winners from this year’s Emmy’s!