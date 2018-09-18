Rooting For Everybody Black: Regina King, Thandie Newton And These Outstanding Black Thespians Are 2018 Emmy Winners

- By Bossip Staff
Regina King 70th Emmy Awards (2018) Press Room held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

These Outstanding Black Actors Won Emmys This Year

Listen Linda, we’re not going to pretend like we don’t watch awards shows hoping that the black nominees win ALL the prizes. This year quite a few of our favorites won Emmy Awards so we wanted to dedicate some space to the winners of this year’s awards.

The first award we’ve got to talk about is for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie which went to Regina King, for “Seven Seconds”.

Let’s start things off with a little video via Jada Pinkett Smith:

View this post on Instagram

My favorite part:)))) Congrats @iamreginaking!!!!

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Jada’s sentiments echo all of ours! We couldn’t be more excited for Regina King who won yet another Emmy Award this year this time for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

Watch Regina accept her award below:

Really? Say, word?!

We love it.

Keep flipping for more of our favorite winners from this year’s Emmy’s!

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Press Room held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Thandie Newton

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton, Westworld

She dropped the F-bomb in her acceptance speech, you can watch it below:

Ron Cephas Jones 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 Press Room held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Samira Wiley 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, United States

FayesVision/WENN.com

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Katt Williams attends the 2018 Netflix Emmy After-Party at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta

Congratulations to Katt! Michael Jordan of this guest comedy acting ish!

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tiffany Haddish, winner of the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'Saturday Night Live,' attends the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany is pure comedy. Gotta thank Jesus. LOL @ her thanking God for getting her cycle though! We love the gratitude. Hopefully she gets her wish and is able to host the Emmy’s in the future.

RuPaul Charles 70th Emmy Awards (2018) Press Room held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Outstanding Reality Competition
RuPaul’s Drag Race

