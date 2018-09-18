Grab A Tissue: Outstanding Directing Winner Proposes At Emmy’s Podium “Jan, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life!” [VIDEO]

Glenn Weiss Proposes To Girlfriend Jan Svendsen After Accepting Emmy Win

One of the best moments of the 2018 Emmy Awards had to be when Glenn Weiss took the podium to accept his win for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for his work on the Oscars. Weiss thanked his children and family, then mentioned that his mother had sadly passed away just two weeks prior. What he had to say next though would have the entire audience at Microsoft Theater on their feet applauding him.

“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan you are the sunshine in my life and mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

Weiss’ girlfriend Jan Svendsen was noticeably shocked but she made her way to the stage and Weiss asked her to marry him, using his mother’s engagement ring.

Watch below:

Ain’t love grand? Can you imagine thinking you are just headed to the Emmy’s as moral support for your bae only to have him deliver the proposal that is all the talk of Hollywood? Incredible right. Fellas, you guys are gonna have to step it up. Glenn Weiss just changed the game for y’all.

We kinda like the clip even better with commentary from Leslie Jones… She is PURE comedy. That outfit is something too, isn’t it.

It looks like Glenn and Jan had a ball in the press room too recreating their special moment. Tell us the truth, did you shed a few tears over the beauty of love? We know Glenn’s mom is smiling down and watching proudly on the events of last night. Riiiiight?