Say What Now? West Virginia Man High Off Huffing Paint Arrested For Beating Mother With Spatula

Man Huffs Paint Then Beats Mother With Spatula

Usually this type of thing is reserved for the special folks down in Florida, but it looks like West Virginia is looking to be competitive in the f***ery Olympics.

According to WCHS-TV, 30-year-old Glenn Allen Casdorph of St. Albans was arrested and charged with malicious wounding after beating his mother.

Casdorph is said to be a notorious paint-huffer, when police arrived at his home, his face and hands were reportedly covered with silver paint. He was also holding what is described as a large steel bar.

Inside the house, his mother’s head was wrapped in gauze and police say she had a “large amount” of blood on her shirt and neck.

This sound like some s#!t Eminem would rap about doing to his mom. SMFH.