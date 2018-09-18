Gender Reveals: Queen Naija And Clarence Tell Us The Gender Of Their Royal Family Seed [Video]

Queen Naija And Clarence Share Their Gender Reveal On Youtube

Queen and Clare’s gender reveal is here! After planning a proper gender reveal party, Queen said her plans were thwarted recent hurricane Florence and since she didn’t want to herself and family stuck in airports, they decided to do it in a cute Gender reveal video.

Previously, Queen told viewers that her ex-husband wasn’t going to allow their son to some to her originally planned party. We wonder if that has something to do with it too???

Any who, here it is! Do you think they are having another boy, or a girl???