But Didn’t He Just? Katt Williams Bows Down To Tiffany Haddish At The Emmy’s After Roasting Her Whole Career Last Week 

Tiffany Haddish And Katt Williams Make Amends Just Days After He Called Her Talentless

Katt Williams must’ve had a change of heart between last week and Monday night because he definitely didn’t keep the same energy he had when he slandered Tiffany Haddish‘s career on V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show Friday.

Tiff posted a slew of photos of the Emmy Award winning comedian bowing down to her backstage at this year’s ceremony, which means they more than likely called a truce.

What a difference one weekend makes! Just three days ago, Katt was saying that Tiffany had no talent and that “she has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back for an hour.”

Maybe the Emmy win has Katt feeling better about life.