BBWLA: The Cast Shares THESE “Starting Five” Wives Shaunie Should Bring Back For Next Season [Video]

Next Year’s Starting Five Basketball Wives…According To The Cast

The ladies of this season weigh in on who THEY think should be back on BBW. Names like Bambii and even Suzie come up. This season’s line-up was met with a lot of criticism. And after Sunday’s reunion, we DOUBT Tami will be back…

Shaunie is the Executive producer, so her opinion here is really TELLING. Who were some of your past favorite Basketball Wives?