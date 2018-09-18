Spotted: Issa Rae, Kendrick Sampson & Yvonne Orji Attend Samsung’s Emmys After Party

- By Bossip Staff
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

Samsung’s Emmys After Party Photos

A number of black celebs attended a poppin’ post-Emmys party in Hollywood. Last night’s “Celebrating the Culture” party powered by Samsung Galaxy took place at Avenue Los Angeles and was attended by “Insecure” stars Issa Rae, Kendrick Sampson, and Yvonne Orji…

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

and Jill Scott.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

Other attendees include Tiffany Haddish and Dascha Polanco…

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

Lil Rel and Wale…

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

“Game of Thrones” stars  Jacob Anderson and Nathalie Emmanuel…

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

and Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

 

More photos from Samsung’s For The Culture post-Emmys bash on the flip.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung

