She’s Here: Captain Marvel’s First Trailer Has Landed On Earth And The MCU Will Never Be The Same [Video]

Captain Marvel First Trailer

The first Captain Marvel trailer is here and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a major jolt of azz-kickin’ estrogen.

Brie Larson stars as the nominal character and she is set to play major role in not only the Avengers mission to kill Thanos, but the next decade of Marvel movies.

Not to mention the fact that this marks the very first Marvel movie to focus solely on a female lead.

This movie is about to make ALL of the monies.

How many times are you going to see this one? Reactions on the flip.