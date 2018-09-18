Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg, Anyone? Teddy Perkins Popped Up At The Emmys & Sparked Hilarious Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Teddy Perkins Popped Up & Stole The Emmys
The very Black and melaniny Emmys were full of ponder emoji-worthy snubs (ATLANTA DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING???) but at least we got a hilariously creepy Teddy Perkins cameo that blew up Twitter (WHO WAS THAT dressed up as Teddy???) and served as yet another reminder that Atlanta Season 2 was MUST-SEE TV.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Teddy Perkins’ surprise Emmys appearance on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://tanndera.com/pin/blackity-black-in-love-lakeith-stanfield-xosha-roquemore-dripped-carefree-deliciousness-on-the-2018-emmys/ Blackity Black In Love: Lakeith Stanfield & Xosha Roquemore Dr ... | Tanndera