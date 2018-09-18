Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg, Anyone? Teddy Perkins Popped Up At The Emmys & Sparked Hilarious Hysteria

Teddy Perkins Popped Up & Stole The Emmys

The very Black and melaniny Emmys were full of ponder emoji-worthy snubs (ATLANTA DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING???) but at least we got a hilariously creepy Teddy Perkins cameo that blew up Twitter (WHO WAS THAT dressed up as Teddy???) and served as yet another reminder that Atlanta Season 2 was MUST-SEE TV.

If Donald & LaKeith we’re both at the Emmy’s, who tf went as Teddy Perkins 🧐 pic.twitter.com/cBFfdRxNMu — A Boogie (@MetroBoolinn__) September 18, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Teddy Perkins’ surprise Emmys appearance on the flip.