Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg, Anyone? Teddy Perkins Popped Up At The Emmys & Sparked Hilarious Hysteria

- By Bossip Staff
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Teddy Perkins Popped Up & Stole The Emmys

The very Black and melaniny Emmys were full of ponder emoji-worthy snubs (ATLANTA DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING???) but at least we got a hilariously creepy Teddy Perkins cameo that blew up Twitter (WHO WAS THAT dressed up as Teddy???) and served as yet another reminder that Atlanta Season 2 was MUST-SEE TV.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Teddy Perkins’ surprise Emmys appearance on the flip.

