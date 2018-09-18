In White Folks News: Jessica Simpson Is Toting Her Third Gut Full Of Hubby Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Simpson and her hubby Eric Johnson who are now expecting baby number three! Jessica dropped the news on Instagram, first sharing a photo of her kids Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5 holding two giant black balloons. Jessica captioned the photo with, “SURPRISE…”

Jessica’s next picture of the kids reveal Ace’s balloon popped, with a gang of pink balloons floating in it’s place.

Jessica’s caption for the second photo reads, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

So sweet right! Jessica and her hubby are both 38-years-old. Motherhood definitely agrees with the singer. Congratulations to the Simpson/Jackson family!