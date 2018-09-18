Bodega Braveboy: Deli Clerk Courageously Wrestles Gun Away From Robber [Video]

Watch: Bronx Deli Clerk Wrestles Gun From Armed Robber

The wildest situations happen in the Bronx, New York — and if we’re really lucky, they get captured on camera. Footage has surfaced of an armed robber attempting to stick up a bodega, until the deli clerk himself bravely wrestled the gun out of his hand.

CBS New York reports:

Surveillance video shows the 38-year-old employee struggling with the man around 11:05 a.m. inside Habibi Deli on East 187th Street in the Belmont section. Police said the suspect placed a food order before going behind the counter, where he displayed a handgun and demanded cash. When the clerk hesitated, the man struck him in the head with the weapon.Police said the employee was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect, who took off heading south on Hoffman Street.

Luckily, the clerk came out ok, besides being treated for pain and bruising to his face and head. However, the suspect is still at large.