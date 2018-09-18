Jennifer Williams Explains Skipping The #BBWLA Reunion–& Responds To Rumors She Slammed Evelyn’s Daughter

Jennifer Williams Explains Skipping The BBWLA Reunion, Denies Dissing Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter

Jennifer Williams is speaking out on the “Basketball Wives L.A.” reunion that she unceremoniously skipped.

The reality TV star recently appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and told Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she missed the reunion because she felt “set up” by the cast and was trepidatious after Malaysia threw a table at her in Amsterdam.

“After having a table being thrown at me I just didn’t feel like I needed to be there. […] I just want to clarify, the reunion was being filmed on a Sunday and my attorney sent a letter on Friday [saying I wouldn’t attend].”

Not only that she spoke on several things including her beef with Tami Roman who alleged that she spread a rumor about Evelyn Lozada allegedly sleeping with Shaunie’s ex.

According to Jennifer, it might have been retaliation for her repairing her relationship with Evelyn.

“Tami was revealing a lot of things that Evelyn allegedly was doing and I was like ‘Wow, it’s been so long why is this still happening?’ I feel like Tami felt a way because I let the whole s*** with Evelyn go and I think she was upset about that because that was not the plan. Tami allegedly told her; ‘Listen, we need to take her [Evelyn] down…’ At the time, I was down with it because all of things I was hearing that she was doing.”

See more quotes below.

On Malaysia and Shaunie’s claims that she dissed Evelyn’s daughter Shaniece:

“If I allegedly said this 5 years ago and this is your girl, why are you just now bringing this up? […] No, not at all. None of that [is true]. I feel like I was set up.”

On Malaysia tossing a table at her:

“I’m thinking ‘Am I going to have to fight this big b**?!’ You’re trying to show your son certain things, but yet and still you go and throw a table?”

On Shaunie O’ Neal being shady:

“It’s really interesting that Shaunie has selective memory. She couldn’t seem to remember if Tami had said those things, which had happened. […] She never wants to be in the middle of everything.”

Mind you despite all the drama, Jennifer never said she wouldn’t return to “Basketball Wives.” Surprising or nah?

Do YOU believe that Jennifer Williams was set up this season?

Watch her full Breakfast Club interview on the flip.