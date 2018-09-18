Ready To Vomit? Stormy Daniels Described Y’all President’s Toadstool Peen And Everyone Is Disgusted

Stormy Daniels Talks About Trump’s Junk

Here we go. Stormy Daniels’ book about Y’all President is coming out and, boy, it’s disgusting:

“He knows he has an unusual p****,” she writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.”

According to the Guardian, she adds that she “lay there, annoyed that I was getting f—ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

Ewwwwwww. We’re about to vomit. And you are, too.

This has lead to “Toad” and “Mario Kart” trending because y’all need Jesus and some help. Now excuse us while we take a very long shower and dip our bodies in bleach.

