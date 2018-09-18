For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ella Mai Releases Visuals For “Trip” [VIDEO]

Ella Mai Drops New Video For “Trip”

We love Ella Mai!

10 Summers/Interscope Records songstress, Ella Mai, releases the music video today for her sublime new smash, “Trip.” Produced by Mustard, who discovered the half Irish-half Jamaican beauty on social media three years ago, the single is already blowing up the Billboard Hot 100, moving up nine spots this week to #23. Check out the video below:

It has been a remarkable year for Ella Mai. She sold out her first U.S. headlining tour and is featured in YouTube’s Artist On The Rise campaign. In addition, the British singer-songwriter was recently nominated for a pair of 2018 American Music Awards (AMA) for “Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B” and “Favorite Song Soul/R&B” for her runaway hit, “Boo’d Up.”

After 13 weeks on Billboard magazine’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, that song is officially the longest running number one by a woman this decade. Floored by this latest in a long line of accolades, Ella Mai beams, “Without the fans none of this would be possible… I am truly grateful.”

Ella will be joining Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour, kicking off her run in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on October 4th.