Hi Haters: Apryl Jones Gathers Grumpies Upset At Her Sexy Disney Land Outfit

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Apryl Jones Responds To Critics Over Disney Land Photo

Apryl Jones is young, fine and ready to have a good time with her kiddies — but why are folks so upset over how she chooses to dress??

The mama of two took her seeds to Disney Land over the weekend. Apryl rocked this royal blue cropped outfit. She paired the fitted get up with a pair of tennis shoes as she pushed her kiddies in their stroller. But something about this REALLY rubbed folks wrong and Apryl was not afraid to CLAP BACK.

One user wrote: “This what you wear to a kids theme park? Oh ok.” Scroll down to read how Apryl responded…

Apryl said to her concerned commenter: “Yes. I wear whatever I want to wear. The f*ck!

Another person left a similar comment and Apryl wrote: “Shut up please and tell someone who truly truly cares. You got the wrong mom buddy!”

Are you feeling Apryl’s Disney Land get up???

Hit the flip to see more of Apryl and her gang at Disney. Plus some more of her sexy mom get ups.

View this post on Instagram

One piece joint @fashionnova 🙌🏽

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

View this post on Instagram

#NYFW @bohemian_society ❤️ Styled @marclovelife

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

View this post on Instagram

Rockin that good ole @fashionnova ❤️

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

View this post on Instagram

Work mode in my @prettylittlething ❤️

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Let me have my way with you in my @fashionnova 😉

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I own my shit…. 📸 @smilesbysteeve

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Feeling seductive in my @prettylittlething

    A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: For Your Information, Hi Hater, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus