Hi Haters: Apryl Jones Gathers Grumpies Upset At Her Sexy Disney Land Outfit

Apryl Jones Responds To Critics Over Disney Land Photo

Apryl Jones is young, fine and ready to have a good time with her kiddies — but why are folks so upset over how she chooses to dress??

The mama of two took her seeds to Disney Land over the weekend. Apryl rocked this royal blue cropped outfit. She paired the fitted get up with a pair of tennis shoes as she pushed her kiddies in their stroller. But something about this REALLY rubbed folks wrong and Apryl was not afraid to CLAP BACK.

One user wrote: “This what you wear to a kids theme park? Oh ok.” Scroll down to read how Apryl responded…

Apryl said to her concerned commenter: “Yes. I wear whatever I want to wear. The f*ck!

Another person left a similar comment and Apryl wrote: “Shut up please and tell someone who truly truly cares. You got the wrong mom buddy!”

Are you feeling Apryl’s Disney Land get up???

Hit the flip to see more of Apryl and her gang at Disney. Plus some more of her sexy mom get ups.