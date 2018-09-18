Lenny Kravitz Performs “Low” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Lenny Kravitz Makes His Return To The Tonight Show

The legendary Lenny Kravitz stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and he even brought along his daughter Zoe for the occasion. Together, the family duo played a game of Lip Sync Charades against Jimmy and his partner Reese Witherspoon.

But beyond just the fun and games, the “Can’t Get You Off My Mind” singer stayed the night to perform his most recent hit “Low” for the Tonight Show audience. Check out the hypnotizing rendition of his latest track below: