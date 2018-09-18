Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart & Odell Beckham Jr. Show Off Their Dance Moves In ‘Cold As Balls’ [Video]

Kevin Hart And Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Football And Family

In this week’s episode of Cold As Balls, Kevin Hart sits down with New York Giants Pro-Bowl wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

This hilarious episode features Kevin and OBJ going head-to-head (and thanks to Hart’s wig, hair-to-hair) in pretty much every area possible, and it’s obvious just how competitive both of these guys are. Their conversation features the all-pro wideout discussing his youth soccer past and being recruited by the US Men’s National soccer team, his path to making it into the National Football League, the history behind his iconic hairstyle, and much more.

More highlights from this highly-anticipated episode include:

Kevin initially surprising Odell Beckham Jr. by walking into the interview hilariously sporting the player’s signature blonde hairstyle.

Hart and Odell trading touchdown dance tips which, of course, leads the pair into a ridiculous dance-off between the both of them–but you’ll have to watch to see who wins.

OBJ reveals that he was invited to try out for the US Mens’ National Soccer Team (USMNT) youth system at age 13, but ultimately he ended up having to pass to further pursue football.

And finally, in one of the most entertaining moments from the entire episode, Odell shares his reaction to the first time he heard his name referenced in a Drake song. He says, “listening to him for years it was crazy to hear him say ‘reach back like one-three.'”

This long-awaited episode with Odell Beckham Jr. was definitely worth the wait. New episodes of Cold As Balls can be found each and every week on Laugh Out Loud’s YouTube page, along with the Laugh Out Loud app and LaughOutLoud.com.

Stay tuned for next week’s exciting season finale, which will feature former NBA champion, Metta World Peace. You won’t wanna miss it.