State Of The Culture: Joe Budden And Company Talk Kanye, Russ Fade And Zimmerman Threats Against The Carters [Video]

State Of The Culture Episode 2

Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Scottie Beam, and Jinx return for a brand new episode of State of the Cultre on Revolt.

This weeks’s topics include Kanye West’s return to Chicago, Russ *allegedly* sending goons to beat up mumble rapper Smokepurpp and George Zimmerman’s threats against Beyoncé and Jay-Z (we 100% guarantee that running up on the Carters won’t end well for him, as evidenced by Beyoncé’s backup dancers performance in Atlanta).

Things get a bit tense when Jinx and Remy Ma butt heads over the issue of #BlackLivesMatter

The first episode of State of the Culture shot to 1 million views in just 3 days from it’s release last Monday. If that preview clip is any indication, Joe and Diddy might just have something on their hands here.

We’ll definitely be watching to see how this how develops over time. Remy is taking no prisoners and the conversations look like their going to get very heated one day. We couldn’t possibly be more here for it.

What do you think of episode two of Revolt’s State of the Culture?