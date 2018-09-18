The AUDACITY: The New York Times Mistakes Angela Bassett For Omarosa

New York Times Edition Mixes Up Omarosa And Angela Bassett

Well this is embarrassing…

The New York Times this morning featured a photo Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett presenting Rachel Brosnahan with her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy. All of that is fine and dandy, until one reads the caption for the photo; In early editions of this morning’s paper, Angela Bassett is actually identified as none other than Omarosa Manigault Newman. Yikes.

Though it seems like the error was caught before later editions of the paper were additionally printed, you can’t get anything past eagle-eyed readers, who were quick to jump on the mishap and post it to Twitter for the world to see.

Buzzfeed reporter Julia Reinstein was the first to point out the error, tweeting out, “oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa” with photo evidence attached.

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

The Times responded quickly to her pointing out the mishap, tweeting, “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”

We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow's paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018

Agence France-Presse–the wire service originally responsible for the incorrect caption– has since fixed the mistake.

Mixing up two people (or just making any mistakes of that nature in a fast-paced news room) and getting called out for it is something that’s inevitable when making such highly-publicized content everyday. The same thing happened to Desus Nice just a few days ago….

gotta hear both sides https://t.co/l9jy8ks23g — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 11, 2018

But a lot of people see this mistake as a bigger issue, emphasizing the fact that the possibility of nobody working at the New York Times knowing what Angela Bassett looks like is troublesome.

How did no one look at this paper before it went out who knows what Angela Bassett looks like. I know this is relatively minor but really this is in some ways an indictment of who does and does not have access to jobs at major media institutions. — Reverse Racism STILL Isn't A Thing (@csilverandgold) September 18, 2018

I'm trying to verify this elsewhere cause, like……… this is in print. This was… like printed out. Several people looked at this. Nobody caught it. Omarosa. Angela Bassett. — Noëlle Lilley (@NoelleDLilley) September 18, 2018

What do y’all think: Was this just a harmless mistake that comes with the territory of pushing content out quickly, or does this mishap represent something a lot more serious?