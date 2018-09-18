Wait, What?! Kourtney Kardashian’s Allegedly ‘Grown-ish’ Grappling 20-Year-Old Actor Luka Sabbat

She has a type…

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating Luka Sabbat

Rumors are swirling that a Kardashian is doing the grown-up with a “Grown-ish” star. Kourtney Kardashian’s been spotted out with Luka Sabbat, a 20-year-old actor/model who hails from NYC.

Luka’s allegedly a family friend who met Kourtney through her little sis Kendall. According to E! News, while they were at L.A.’s The Nice Guy, they were seemingly coupled up.

“They sat in the back trying to keep a low profile, and then a few friends arrived to meet up with them. Kourtney was smiling a lot and sitting next to Luka the entire time.”

They later attended the grand opening of TAO Chicago nightclub together alongside Kourtney’s bestie Malikka Haq.

Before allegedly dating Luka, Kourtney dated 25-year-old Younes Bendjima.

What do YOU think about Kourtney allegedly koupling up with 20-year-old Luka???

More of their alleged coupledom on the flip.