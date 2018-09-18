A Lil Positivity: Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million To Hurricane Florence Recovery

Michael Jordan Is Donating Millions To Hurricane Recovery

Hurricane Florence has been ravaging North Carolina ever since it first made landfall over this past weekend. At least 14 people have been pronounced dead, and Moody’s Analytics estimates that there is at least $17 billion in damage as flooding continues to make the initial attempts at cleanup both dangerous and difficult.

That’s where Michael Jordan comes in.

It was reported today (September 18) that the Charlotte Hornets owner is going to be using his considerable capital in order to help the cause. The team announced that the Hall of Famer is donating a generous $2 million to groups aiding in relief and recovery, as reported via Twitter below.

That donated money is expected to be divided up equally between the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

Even though Michael Jordan was one of the first athletes to ever join the three comma club, the star isn’t exactly known for his philanthropy. Fellow NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has criticized the notorious Bulls player in the past for a stance he refers to as “commerce over conscience.” On top of that, Michael has long been awfully quiet about all of the violence indirectly caused by his high-end kicks and how limited they are. But it looks like he’s finally warming up to the idea of donating his money where it matters–a couple million is nothing to scoff at, no matter his past history with donations.

Hopefully Jordan’s timely donation to the place where he famously grew up and played college basketball helps in the expensive rebuild efforts.

You can donate to the American Red Cross and the Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund, or any other organizations working in natural disaster relief following the devastation in North and South Carolina.