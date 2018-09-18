Oh You In Love, Love: Tessa Thompson Gushes About Her Precious Pink Love For Janelle Monáe 

Watch: Tessa Thompson Reveals What She Loves About Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson have become the most low-key yet public couple since the Carters were trying to hide their love in the early 2000’s.

The fact that they’re so discreet about their union makes fans extra hype about the moments they do speak of their coupledom. Tessa recently revealed what she loves so much about Janelle — and let’s just say, the girl’s got it bad. Understandably so.

She said,

“I think one thing I love about Janelle that people might not always know about her, because she’s so poised and elegant is that she’s so silly. Just a very silly human, and this sort of child-like quality. My work is the most exciting when I feel like it’s just play, it’s make believe. Because inside of this space of make believe, we have the ability in an aspirational way to create the world we live in. A world that’s more joyful. More pleasantly challenging. That is more free. That’s Janelle to me.”

tessa talking about what she loves about janelle💕💖💓💞💘💖💕 pic.twitter.com/oQ0gc2BYja — martina (@elenaIveraz) September 17, 2018

That smile says it all! Alexa, play “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe.