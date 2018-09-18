I’m Lovin’ It: McDonald’s Employees Are Staging A 10-City Walkout Over Sexual Harassment

Female McDonald’s Employees Stage A Major Walkout

Scores of female McDonald’s employees are staging a #MeToo walkout across 10 major cities, according to reports from TMZ.

The reason for this? The workers are going to be protesting the company’s alleged mishandling of sexual harassment complaints across several different stores.

This strike is slated to begin during the lunch rush in certain major cities, which will include Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco and Chicago. With that being said, this organized walkout won’t be going down at every McDonald’s location, only a select few throughout those cities mentioned above. This will be the first-ever nationwide walkout in protest of sexual harassment.

With this demonstration, McDonald’s employees are protesting what they say is widespread sexual harassment by coworkers or superiors. Multiple workers throughout locations are alleging that they have been groped or that other employees propositioned them for sex. The employees–in conjunction with an advocacy group fighting for a minimum wage of $15 per hour–say that they were either retaliated against or fired after reporting the alleged incidents to supervisors.

These employees are demanding, among other things, mandatory sexual harassment training for managers and a better enforcement of its “zero-tolerance” sexual harassment policy. Another advocacy group also plans to fly a plane over McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Chicago with a banner that’ll read, “McDonald’s: Stop Sexual Harassment.”

A McDonald’s representative said the following in a statement to the people over at TMZ:

“We have strong policies, procedures and training in place specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment. To ensure we are doing all that can be done, we have engaged experts in the areas of prevention and response including, RAINN, to evolve our policies so everyone who works at McDonald’s does so in a secure environment every day.”