That’s Not Organic: Virginia Man Popped Playing With Produce On His Pantsless Posterior Then Putting It Back On Shelves!

Virginia Man Caught Rubbing Produce On His Bare Behind

This has to be one of the most disgusting stories we’ve come across in awhile. Police in Manassas, VA were called to the local Giant supermarket after employees noticed a man, later identified as Michael Dwayne Johnson pulling his pants down in the store. He was arrested after allegedly rubbing supermarket produce on his butt and then putting the goods back on display.

We know you want to know what he looks like sooo… Here’s the mugshot:

Johnson, 27, faces charges of indecent exposure and destruction of property. Police say the supermarket had to destroy several pallets of food after the incident. A police spokesman says the official report lists fruit as the ruined produce. Meanwhile authorities haven’t figured out a motive for Johnson’s alleged actions.

Just GROSS…

What do you think you would do if you ran into this guy rubbing fruit on his booty?