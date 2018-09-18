This Seems…WEIRD: Millie Bobby Brown, 14, Reveals Drake, 31, Sends Her “I Miss You” Texts

Milly Bobby Brown Explains How Close She And Drake Are

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake are pretty close according to the actor’s Emmy interview with Access Online.

Millie said “We just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more,’ he’s great.” She also revealed he gives her dating advice. When asked about the type of advice the 31-year-old rapper gives to her, Brown replied: “About boys, he helps me.”

Would you guys let your child be close friends with Drake like this???

Recently, Drake was linked to another teenager, one a source revealed he was dating. The gril eventually denied their hookup.