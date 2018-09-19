Capri Sun Papi: Twitter Is In SHAMBLES Over Drake’s Super Friendly Relationships With Adolescent Girls
Twitter Is Analyzing Drake’s Affinity For Teenage Girl “Friends”
Oh Aubrey! Drake is being dragged all over twitter because fans find news of him being friendly with teenagers in recent headlines head scratching. First, Drake was accused of dating 18-year-old model Bella Harris, and although Harris denied their fling, folks found old photos of them hanging out one-on-one when the girl was only sixteen.
Then, yesterday an interview of 14-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ actress confirming Drake sends her “I miss you” texts sent folks on edge.
What’s going on here Aubrey??? As you can imagine, the internet is melting over the thought that Drake could be behaving shadily with these young girls….Can you blame them???
Hit the flip to see more how folks are reacting to Drake and his adolescent besties.
What are YOUR thoughts on all of this?