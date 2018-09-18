Brooklyn Catholic Church Reaches Historic $27.5 Million Settlement With 4 Sexually Abused Boys

Diocese Of Brooklyn Settles $27.5 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Wow. This is certainly a shock.

According to the NYDailyNews, there has been historic lawsuit settlement between the Catholic church and 4 boys who claimed they were sexually abused by their teacher at the Diocese of Brooklyn.

This settlement is reportedly the largest that has ever arisen as a result of sexual abuse in the Catholic church.

Angelo Serrano worked at St. Lucy-St. Patrick Catholic church from 2003 to 2009 and plead guilty to a inappropriate sexual conduct with a child and was sentenced to 15 years.

To make matters worse, the judge also found that two preists, Rev. Frank Shannon and the Rev. Stephen Lynch, had awareness of Serrano’s behavior and did absolutely nothing about it.

“Lynch and Shannon had knowledge that for years Serrano often had several boys … sleep over at his apartment,” Justice Loren Baily-Schiffman wrote… Lynch also testified that he saw Serrano kiss an 8- or 9-year-old boy on the lips and “inappropriately embrace” him, according to Saghir.

This is likely just the tip of the sexual abuse iceberg for the Catholic church. There has been FAR too much smoke over the years for there to be NO fire. Hopefully this starts a trend where the church is held responsible for whatever part they may have played in allowing this sick s#!t to happen.