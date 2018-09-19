Bye Bishop! Watch Lady Mae Lay Down The Law On ‘Greenleaf’

Greenleaf “Closing Doors” Episode Clips

There’s a new episode of “Greenleaf” on the way that includes a showdown between The Bishop (Keith David) and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield).

Viewers will see Lady Mae give Bishop an ultimatum to step down. After Clara (Donna Biscoe) denies them the check for the IRS bill, an alternate plan has to be put in place—and Lady Mae’s got something up her sleeve.

Watch Greenleaf tonight, Wednesday, September 19 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on OWn.

