Queen Latifah Has An Idea On How Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Can Settle Their Beef

Queen Latifah Talks Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Beef

You saw the news: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B‘s issues with each other finally boiled over during New York Fashion Week and it wasn’t pretty. Cardi B was spotted screaming “Come here, bi**h!” over and over again at a Harper’s Bazaar event, as she tried to put hands on Nicki Minaj, who was embarrassed by the whole ordeal and wanted to remain smoke-free. Cardi took to Instagram to explain her problem with her “Barbie Dreams” foe, writing in part:

“I’ve let a lot of sh** slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fu** up the way I eat! You’ve [threatened] other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fu**in with them!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fu**in off!!”

Nicki Minaj denied her accusations during an episode of Queen Radio, accusing Cardi B of building her career off “sympathy and payola.”

Now, rap legend Queen Latifah is chiming in. While sitting down with the hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan, she shared her thoughts on how the ladies can settle this.

“I have a lot of respect for female rappers. We are such a powerful minority and I say ‘powerful’ in the sense that if you hear one female rapper’s record come through on the radio, you hear that record, you know that record, you memorize that record. We just stand out. So, these two ladies have had huge success and I definitely don’t want to see them come to blows. I’d really rather see them shoot the fair one on a record and take everybody out,” she told the crowd.

Watch Queen speak on it in the clip above.