BlackGirlMagic Comedienne Kiana Dancie Hosting ‘Power Of Positivity’ Assembly For GA Kids

Kiana Dancie Hosting Positive Assembly

A comedienne/TV personality is hosting a positive event in her community. Kiana Dancie and the EVOLution nonprofit organization are hosting the Power of Positivity Assembly, September 21st, 2018 from 9am-12:00pm at Jonesboro, GA’s Brown Elementary school.

Children will listen to positive messages of empowerment before being treated to an ice cream social and giveaways of prizes and school supplies. Media and celebrity speakers will be in attendance throughout the day.

EVOLution teamed up this past May with Debra Antney for an extravaganza at Brown Elementary.

“The kids are happy, when I see the smiles on their faces that’s what’s big and you guys did that for them,” said Deb about the collaboration.

https://youtu.be/hW6y_EeDn_Y

For more information about Kiana Dancie visit www.KianaDancie.com EVOLution, visit www.evolutionspc.com and follow them on instagram @making.the.world.smile @spreading_positive_change and @spreadingpositivechangeapparel