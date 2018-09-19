Amber Rose Says She’s Sick And Tired Of Folks Swiping Her Slut Swag For Profit While Bashing Her

Amber Rose Calls Out Brands Jacking Her Style

Amber Rose is fed up with folks hating on her “hoeness,” but for some reason loving it when it’s packaged differently with other faces attached.

Amber says she’s noticed a lot of other brands and artists making taking ownership of negative labels cool outchea…however when she takes the word “ho” back from those who would weaponize it against her and flips it to point out patriarchy and slut-shaming, somehow it’s a problem for folks. She even mentions ‘Ye’s song “I Love It,” which outright says to a woman “you’re such a f*ckin hoe, I love it” and is a top stream most-watched Youtube video.

This is not about the Artists and Talent in these videos. I am extremely frustrated. Every single year I put my blood, sweat and tears into my slutwalk. I did not create the SlutWalk movement. I did, however bring it to the forefront for this generation. People remind of this daily, through their deliberate attacks and evil comments. It becomes extremely frustrating when brands are “inspired” 👀 by the movement and curate my actual life story and use it as a marketing tool. The Amber Rose SlutWalk and SlutWalks all around the globe, do not receive the attention or support they deserve. I do interview after interview to bring more awareness about the equality issues we deal with as women and people….. Body shaming, Fat shaming, slut shaming and victim blaming. I take a lot of punches and a lot of scrutiny and I’m cool with that cuz I do it for the greater good. I also DON’T do it for the recognition AT ALL but God Damn Bruh smh. I remember a few years back I used to put #MILFIN and #MILF on all of my post to only see a music video about milfs that I was not invited to be in… cool. I get it, I was an Actual Stripper, I’m not worthy 🙄 then I show up to the VMAs with my team with outfits that say slut and faggot etc and I go online and see huge brands take that and run with it and still no phone call. Two men made a song that said “you’re such a fucking hoe I love it” but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway mufuckas need 30 showers and I’m literally the evilest person on earth yet everyone wants to take my fucking swag but look down on me? Shits annoying af But I’ll continue to be A trendsetter and help women – The Real Bad Guy

Now, Amber knows good and damn well she was never going to get a phone call for Fergie’s “Milf Money” video when her ex-boyfriend’s wife was on set. But other than that, looking at the evidence here — especially the Deisel ad and the last commercial — we can completely see where she’s coming from on big companies jacking her “own what you are” style. However, we’re thinking Iris Bonner, painter and designer of “These Pink Lips,” who created the look in question is really the one who should be upset here.

What do you think? Does Amber have a point?

Getty/WENN