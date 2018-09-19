OWN Finance Guru Suze Orman Warns Of Financial Abuse At “Women & Money” Show At Apollo Theater In Harlem

Suze Orman Hosts “Women And Money” At Harlem’s Famed Apollo Theater

Money wiz Suze Orman brought her straight talk about finances uptown for her “Women and Money” talk at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Orman, 67, revealed her tips on how women can take control of their finances and lives, encouraging women to invest their money for retirement in Roth IRAs, to pay off their mortgages by the time they retire and make eliminating debt a top priority. She suggested women create will as well as a living revocable trust to make it easier for their heirs to inherit assets after they pass away.

“Financial freedom is your birthright,” Orman told the crowd. “It is your birthright to have power over your money, and power over your lives.”

Several thousand women – and men – packed the Apollo for the one night only event, which will air Oct. 1 on OWN.

Orman also warned the crowd to take special care against financial abuse from a partner or loved one. Orman later said that one of her fans’ husbands used to take almost her entire paycheck, but she managed to save a little cash – hidden in her son’s pajamas – that she used to flee with the boy.

“I don’t want any of us in the room to suffer financial abuse,” Orman said. “You need to make sure that if you’re in a relationship, that you be honest with yourself. You need to have your own credit cards, your own bank account – you need to watch every penny. You need to look at tax returns together to see if he committed fraud.”

After the show, each attendee went home with a copy of her book, “Women & Money.”